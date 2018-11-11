Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before House Judiciary Committee on privacy, political bias - live updates

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will defend his company's efforts to protect the privacy of users and deny accusations of political bias when he testifies before Congress Tuesday morning, according to his prepared testimony. The hearing in the House Judiciary Committee begins at 10 a.m.

The tech executive is poised to face tough questions from members of the committee, particularly on privacy concerns related to its Google Plus service, which is being shut down, and allegations that the search engine suppresses conservative voices.

Pichai's appearance comes more than three months after he turned down an invitation to testify in August, to the consternation of some lawmakers. Some members of Congress are now mulling whether tougher regulations to curb the power of Google, Facebook and other technology companies are needed in addition to demanding tighter controls over digital privacy.