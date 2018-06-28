By Michelle Miller CBS News June 28, 2018, 6:56 PM

Good Samaritan jumps into action to help woman stranded in wheelchair

After finding 67-year-old Belinda Whitaker stranded in her broken-down wheelchair on his way to the gym, Bilal Quintyne simply started pushing.

"I just asked her, 'You need any help?' And she needed it," Quintyne said. "I just jumped right to it."

Pushing a stranger along the road wasn't the workout the 24-year-old boxer expected, and watching motorists just drive by, he says he got frustrated. So he started speaking his mind, which his buddy caught on camera.

"I don't care what you're going through, when God calls you to help, you supposed to help! Period," he was heard saying.

Quintyne battled the Georgia heat, pushing Whitaker for 30 minutes all the way back to her home. At the end of their journey, they both forgot to exchange numbers.

"I think maybe I was in shock or something, or disbelief, but I didn't get his name or anything," Whitaker said.

Over a month went by until another chance encounter.

"I ran into the young man that was videotaping everything, and the first thing I said was, 'What's his name?' and, 'Give me his phone number,'" Whitaker said.

Finally, she got to speak to the good Samaritan who helped her.

miller-good-samaritan-frame-2428.jpg

Belinda Whitaker and Bilal Quintyne

CBS News

They reunited, and on that Sunday she took him to church, where he was honored.

"I stay in touch with her and I make sure she's OK," Quintyne said. "You can't do wrong doing good, and that's what it's about."

Whitaker's wheelchair is now repaired and Quintyne started a GoFundMe page to help replace her handicap accessible van recently lost in an accident. Now, the random stranger who had Whitaker's back has taken a seat by her side.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Michelle Miller

    Michelle Miller is an award-winning CBS News correspondent based in New York, reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. Her work regularly appears on the "CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley", "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Sunday Morning with Charles Osgood". She joined CBS News in 2004.

More Evening News

Popular