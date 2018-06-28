Good Samaritan jumps into action to help woman stranded in wheelchair

After finding 67-year-old Belinda Whitaker stranded in her broken-down wheelchair on his way to the gym, Bilal Quintyne simply started pushing.

"I just asked her, 'You need any help?' And she needed it," Quintyne said. "I just jumped right to it."

Pushing a stranger along the road wasn't the workout the 24-year-old boxer expected, and watching motorists just drive by, he says he got frustrated. So he started speaking his mind, which his buddy caught on camera.

"I don't care what you're going through, when God calls you to help, you supposed to help! Period," he was heard saying.

Quintyne battled the Georgia heat, pushing Whitaker for 30 minutes all the way back to her home. At the end of their journey, they both forgot to exchange numbers.

"I think maybe I was in shock or something, or disbelief, but I didn't get his name or anything," Whitaker said.

Over a month went by until another chance encounter.

"I ran into the young man that was videotaping everything, and the first thing I said was, 'What's his name?' and, 'Give me his phone number,'" Whitaker said.

Finally, she got to speak to the good Samaritan who helped her.

CBS News

They reunited, and on that Sunday she took him to church, where he was honored.

"I stay in touch with her and I make sure she's OK," Quintyne said. "You can't do wrong doing good, and that's what it's about."

Whitaker's wheelchair is now repaired and Quintyne started a GoFundMe page to help replace her handicap accessible van recently lost in an accident. Now, the random stranger who had Whitaker's back has taken a seat by her side.