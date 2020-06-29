Golden State Killer pleads guilty to murders, allegedly said: "I did all that"

The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn't control, a prosecutor said Monday. Sacramento County prosecutor Thien Ho said that Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was alone in a police interrogation room in April 2018 when he began speaking to himself.

"I did all that," DeAngelo said, according to Ho. "I didn't have the strength to push him out. He made me. He went with me. It was like in my head, I mean, he's a part of me. I didn't want to do those things. I pushed Jerry out and had a happy life. I did all those things. I destroyed all their lives. So now I've got to pay the price."

Ho said the day had come for DeAngelo to pay that price.

DeAngelo began pleading guilty Monday to 13 counts of murder that will lead to a life sentence with no chance of parole. He will be spared the death penalty.

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Calif., Monday June 29, 2020. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The frail-looking 74-year-old spoke in hushed, raspy voice acknowledging the crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer.

"The scope of Joseph DeAngelo's crimes is simply staggering," Ho said, including nearly 50 rapes. "Each time he escaped, slipping away silently into the night."

As CBS Sacramento reported, there was a frenzy of fear in the city during the search for an elusive suspect terrorizing neighborhoods in the 1970s. Fear for Sacramento families' safety put locksmiths in high demand then, and soon after, the violent attacks spread far and wide, with the elusive figure toying with victims as the chilling clues turned cold.

Past sketches showed a likeness of the rapist and murderer on the loose, but the attacks continued across California from Sacramento and Alameda to Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Evidence from 11 counties was documented and detectives' work on the case spanned decades. In 2017, there was a new push by law enforcement working on the case for help from the public.

A DNA match sent from a crime scene to a genealogy website helped crack the case after a lifetime of the suspect, also dubbed the Golden State Killer, hiding in plain sight.

On April 24, 2018, the suspected East Area Rapist was taken into custody by Sacramento law enforcement after a decades-long search. DeAngelo, a Sacramento State graduate with a degree in criminal justice and a former police officer who served Exeter and Auburn, was found living in Citrus Heights.