Israel says Iran fired rockets at military in the Golan Heights near Syrian border

JERUSALEM -- Israel's military says Iranian forces based in neighboring Syria fired about 20 projectiles at Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after the Syrian state news agency and activists reported rocket fire from Israel into southern Syria just before midnight Wednesday.

The Israeli Defense Forces said it believes the rockets were launched by special forces in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says aircraft flew over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, adjacent to southern Syria. There are no immediate reports of airstrikes.

Israel's military has been on heightened alert in recent days, fearing an attack from Syria. Syria and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out a series of airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria in recent weeks. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement.

Tensions have been high since President Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. would be withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal. In a short initial statement on Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces said "the details are being looked into" and gave no further details, Reuters reports.