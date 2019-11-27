Actor and model Godfrey Gao dies at 35 after apparent heart attack in China

Canadian actor Godfrey Gao poses on the "Pink Carpet" ahead of the start of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, November 20, 2017. CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty

Hong Kong — Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China. Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died.

His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death via its official page on Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social media platform.

JetStar said the 35-year-old was filming "Chase Me," a Chinese variety series, when he "suddenly fainted" while running. The post said he died in a hospital after three hours of efforts to revive him.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones."

His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan's capital.