Gloria Williams sentenced for kidnapping newborn from hospital, raising child as her own

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman who stole a newborn from a Florida hospital two decades ago and raised the child as her own has been sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping. She will also serve five years concurrently on a charge of federal custody interference.

Gloria Williams was sentenced Friday for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley in July 1998 from a hospital in Jacksonville.

The 52-year-old Williams testified at her trial that she wore scrubs to look like a nurse and put the infant in a bag and secreted her out of the hospital.

Williams raised Mobley - who grew up as Alexis Manigo - in South Carolina until her arrest in 2017. She didn't tell the girl of her true identity until the girl discovered she couldn't get a driver's license because she didn't have a valid birth certificate or Social Security card.

