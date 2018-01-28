25-year-old Detroit officer Glenn Doss dies from injuries

DETROIT -- Twenty-five-year-old Detroit police officer Glenn Doss has died, the Detroit Police Department announced Sunday. His death comes days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call, CBS Detroit reports.

Doss had been in critical condition since Wednesday night when he was shot in the head outside a home on McDougal Street. His father, Glenn Doss Sr., spoke with the media outside Detroit Receiving Hospital shortly after his son died.

"I didn't tell my son to become a police officer that was his decision," said Doss, a 19-year police veteran. "He fell in love with the job and he died doing something he loved."

Mayor Mike Duggan described Doss as "everything that is good about Detroit."

Initially, police had reported the officer was shot in the chest. He underwent emergency surgery, and was in a coma, according to officials, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened as officers responded to a home on the city's east side, near Chene and Interstate 94, following a report a man arguing with his wife had fired gunshots. Officers encountered the man outside the home when he opened fire. Doss was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he exited his patrol car.

Police said the suspect, Decharlos Brooks, fired 32 shots before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired tear gas into the house early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out. He now faces 33 charges with additional charges expected.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Doss, who leaves behind a 9-month-old baby. He had been on the force for only about two years at the time of the shooting.