Glen Powell reveals advice "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Tom Cruise gave him

Glen Powell has seen the headlines and commentary that he's "having a moment" right now, but he doesn't let words affect him.

Powell, the co-writer and star of the new film "Hit Man," told "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King that he plans to focus on taking more steps forward in his career and explore creative outlets.

"I've had the benefit of watching other guys in my position have the same moment," he told King. "And sometimes it lasts, sometimes it doesn't. There's no certainties in this town. And for me, I hope there's no end game. I hope I've not made it because I just want to keep doing this job for as long as I'm alive. That's my plan"

The 35-year-old actor said he started to gain national recognition after playing cocky pilot Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the 2022 hit "Top Gun: Maverick," starring alongside Tom Cruise.

Cruise, who has been working in the film industry for decades, even offered him some words of wisdom.

"Cruise gave me that advice. He said, 'When things pop-off, it's just gonna get very loud," Powell recalled. "Nothing else has changed, but you determine how loud you need all that noise to be. You can turn it up or you can turn it down, but it's up to you. And I think that's the big thing that I've realized right now."

But Powell admits his newfound fame can be overwhelming.

"It's just louder than I expected it to be," he added. "But it's also completely manageable."

Powell has found a foolproof way to turn down the volume: retreating to his hometown of Austin, Texas, where he can visit his mom, dad and two sisters.

"You don't ever know how far this journey's going to take you, but I knew that they were going to be with me, win or lose. And that's been amazing because right now we're getting to win," he said.

Powell's new film "Hit Man," which centers around a professor who moonlights as a fake hitman and falls for a client, will be released on Netflix in select countries on Friday.

"We always conceptualize this as the beginning of a beautiful family, the beginning of a beautiful love story – you have to go on that ride 'cause if you really believe in love, sometimes love takes really unexpected, weird turns," Powell said of the film, co-written and directed by Richard Linklater.

