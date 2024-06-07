Glen Powell on navigating love and the next phase: "I welcome it with open arms"

Glen Powell's calendar is packed — from co-writing and starring in the new flick "Hit Man" to storm chasing in the upcoming summer blockbuster "Twisters" and beyond, the actor doesn't have much time to unwind.

Though Powell recently played a perfect partner to Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy "Anyone but You," the 35-year-old actor told "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King in a recent interview that he doesn't have much time right now to search for his other half.

"I realized this is a time where life is moving so fast that I don't even know if I could bring someone into it, even in a healthy way. Even if I tried," Powell told King.

But for the right person, Powell said he'd find the time.

"I'm not chasing love. If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over I welcome it with open arms 'cause that's something I really want, you know," he added.

Powell moved back to his hometown of Austin, Texas, to spend time with his loved ones who have inspired him to want a family of his own someday.

"It's like, even just being with my niece and nephew…I really want kids. I really want that phase of life. It's not far away," Powell said.

But Powell admits it would take a very specific type of person to help navigate his schedule.

"It's a lot," he admitted. "I've realized there's new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn't even understand. So to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, make them feel seen, to make them feel loved when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone's self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff. I'm not willing to have someone sign up for that. If they're not ready for it."

In the meantime, Powell is thankful to have a close family to lean on.

"You don't ever know how far this journey's going to take you, but I knew that they were going to be with me, win or lose. And that's been amazing because, right now, we're getting to win," said Powell about his family's support of his career.

Powell's new film "Hit Man," which centers around a professor who moonlights as a fake hitman and finds himself in a predicament when he falls for a client, will be released on Netflix in select countries on Friday.

See more of Powell's interview with "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King in the video player above.