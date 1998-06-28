Glavine Wins 11th, Braves Rout Jays

Glavine (11-3), pitching against the Blue Jays for the first time since splitting two decisions in the 1992 World Series, allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings with one walk and one strikeout.

"You have to guard against being lazy," Glavine said of the early cushion. "Sometimes when you have a big lead like that you make mistakes."

The left-hander also drove in three runs with an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the third and joined teammate Greg Maddux as the only 11-game winners in the National League. Glavine has won seven of his last eight decisions. Relievers Rudy Seanez and John Rocker eached worked an inning for Atlanta.

It was the first regular season three-RBI game for Glavine, who also drove in three runs in Game Seven of the 1996 National League Championship Series against St. Louis.

"We all work hard on (hitting) around here, so if the opportunity arises we can do something about it," said Glavine, who worked in 89-degree heat at Turner Field.

Atlanta has won back-to-back games after losing seven of nine and did it by pounding Chris Carpenter, who was was able to retire just one of the initial 10 batters he faced. Carpenter (4-3) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- and eight hits.

Randall Simon, who was recalled from the minors on Saturday, was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice for the Braves. Simon, who had three homers and an International League-record 10 RBI in Triple-A Richmond's 15-5 win over Charlotte on Saturday, started at first base while Andres Galarraga missed his fifth straght game with a stiff back.

Simon appeared briefly for the Braves at the end of last season and was the last cut out of spring training.

"I wasn't too disappointed because I know we needed 'Big Cat'," Simon said of the spring training demotion. "I'm still 23 and thought I'd rather play every day and keep myself ready in case I'm called up."

Shawn Green hit a pair of solo homers for the Blue Jays, who have lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak. Green last accomplished the feat on June 17, 1997 against Atlanta. Green connected off Glavine in the sixth and Seanez in the eighth and has 15 homers this season.

Carpenter's troubles started when he hit Walt Weiss with a pitch and allowed a single to Keith Lockhart before Chipper Jones walked to load the bases.

Ryan Klesko delivered a two-run single to center before Carpenter got Javy Lopez to fly out. Michael Tucker singled to right to score Jones and was thrown out stretching at second base. Simon delivered an RBI single to make it 4-0, Andruw Jones singled to put runners on first and second and Glavine drove in the final run of the inning with a base hit to center. Weiss walked in his second at-bat and Lockhart finally ended the frame by lining out to right field.

"You can't give up a five-spot in the first inning. That was the key," Carpenter said. "I couldn't get the ball down. I kept trying to make adjustments. Obviously it was pretty bad."

Carpenter was able to get the side in order in the second, but was finally replaced by Dave Stieb after allowing the two-run double to left by Glavine that made it 7-0.

Simon and Chipper Jones added sacrifice flies in the fourth and fifth, respectively, and Simon drove in the final run of the game with a single in the eighth.

Toronto's Carlos Delgado had an RBI double in the fourth.

Blue Jays manager Tim Johnson let Stieb go the plate in the fifth, and the 40-year-old grounded out in his first at-bat in 18 years.

"When I'm down that much I'm not going to use all my players," explained Johnson.

Notes:

Glavine also knocked in three runs in the NLCS in 1996 in a 15-0 Game 7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. He had a three-run triple the first inning.

Atlanta first baseman Andres Galarraga missed his fifth consecutive game with a sore back. Simon started in his place.

Toront outfielder Jose Canseco didn't start for the second straight game due to back spasms.

Saturday night's 2-0 Atlanta win over Toronto was played in one hour, 46 minutes, the shortest in the majors since Oct. 4, 1992 when Houston beat the Dodgers 3-0 in 1:44.