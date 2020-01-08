Girl struck by foul ball at Astros-Cubs game has permanent brain injury, lawyer says

A 2-year-old girl who was hit by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game has a "permanent" brain injury and could possibly be on medication "for the rest of her life," the family's attorney said.

Attorney Richard Mithoff gave the Houston Chronicle an update Tuesday on the child's condition, as she continues to recover from the incident that occured during a game between the Astros and the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park last May.

The girl — whose identity is not being released — was hit by a line drive from Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in the fourth inning as she and her family sat on the third base side of the ballpark.

A young child is rushed from the stands after being injured by a hard foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora Jr., No. 5 of the Chicago Cubs, in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey/Getty

Mithoff said the girl suffered a skull fracture and has had multiple seizures since the incident. She is now on medication to help prevent more seizures.

"She has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent," Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved."

According to Mithoff, the 2-year-old suffered a brain injury that affects the central nervous system and is similar to a stroke. He also said the child has had frequent headaches, periods of unresponsiveness, and night terrors.

"She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant, as they are," Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle. "She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care."

Albert Almora Jr., No. 5 of the Chicago Cubs, is comforted by Jason Heyward, No. 22, after a young child was injured by a foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Robert H. Levey/Getty

So far, there has not been any legal action taken against the Astros organization, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. Mithoff declined to comment on whether or not he's had any conversations with team officials.

The MLB has announced that starting in 2020, all 30 teams will have extended netting in their ballparks to help prevent these types of incidents.