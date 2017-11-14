84-year-old man robbed on his way home from church

NEW YORK -- An 84-year-old Bronx man was shoved to the ground and robbed as he returned home from church on Sunday, CBS New York reports.

Gilberto Mena, who has lived in his apartment building in the Bronx for more than 30 years, says he had never been threatened or robbed before.

"It was so fast. You don't have no time to think about nothing," he said.

The robbery took place while Mena was near the mailboxes in his apartment building just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, during his normal routine after church.

"I played my numbers, I came back, bought the paper," he said.

But then the thief caught him by surprise.

"I didn't see someone grab me over here by the neck, and he threw me on the floor and he said, 'Give me the money,'" Mena said.

Mena told the suspect, "I don't have too much on me. I only got $10 loose and $15 in my wallet."

The man reached into the front pocket of Mena's jacket, took the money and ran away from the scene.

Mena told CBS New York he doesn't think he was followed from church.

"When I open the door, when I come from the street, there was nobody behind me," he said.

After watching surveillance video, Mena said he believes the man was there before he was. He remembers him running around the corner from the mailboxes.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.