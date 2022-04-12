Gilbert Gottfried, iconic comedian, has died at age 67

Iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died after struggling with "a long illness," his family announced Tuesday. He was 67.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the Gottfried family said in a statement on his Twitter account. "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. from a heart rhythm issue called recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a representative told CBS News. According to the Mayo Clinic, the heart rhythm problem is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart. While episodes of the irregular heartbeat may be brief and cause no harm, episodes that last for more than a few seconds can be life-threatening, the Mayo Clinic says.

Gottfried's representative said his recurrent heart rhythm problem was due to myotonic dystrophy type II. According to the National Institutes of Health, myotonic dystrophy is an inherited disease that affects the muscles. Symptoms include prolonged muscle contractions, and, less commonly, the disease can affect the electrical signals that control heartbeats.

The famed stand-up comedian, who began performing at only 15-years-old, was best known for his brash persona, which included a unique stage voice that eventually made him a household name.

He was extremely fond of doing impressions. According to the Associated Press, managers at Hollywood club the Comedy Store used to allow Gottfried to do an impression of Jerry Seinfeld to clear the bar of any patrons taking too long to leave.

An expert in voice work, Gottfried added acting to his resume, appearing on television shows and movies including "Saturday Night Live," "Beverly Hills Cop II" and "The Aristocrats," according to his website. He is well-known for voicing the sardonic and scheming parrot Iago in Disney's 1992 "Aladdin."

Fans and mentees of Gottfried took to social media on Tuesday to express their love for the late comedian and share old stories and encounters.

Actor and comedian Jason Alexander wrote that "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

"Sending love to @RealGilbert's wife Dara, his family & fans," comedian Dane Cook wrote on Twitter. "Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy."

Comedian and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart said that "Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious."

"I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried," "CODA" actress Marlee Martin wrote. "Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter (they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. "

Gottfried is survived by his wife and two children, according to The Associated Press.