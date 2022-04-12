Gilbert Gottfried, iconic comedian, has died at age 67

Iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died after struggling with "a long illness," his family announced Tuesday. He was 67.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the Gottfried family said in a statement on his Twitter account. "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

The famed stand-up comedian, who began performing at only 15-years-old, has also appeared on television shows and movies including "Saturday Night Live," "Beverly Hills Cop II," "The Aristocrats" and "Aladdin," according to his website.

Actor and comedian Jason Alexander posted a tribute to Gottfried, writing, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

He is survived by his wife and two children, Entertainment Tonight reports.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.