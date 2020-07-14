Ghislane Maxwell pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein-related sex abuse case

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and a British socialite, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. She appeared in a video court hearing in Manhattan.

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate, where prosecutors say she refused to open the door for FBI agents, who busted through to find that she had retreated to an interior room.

Maxwell has been charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.

An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. According to the indictment, beginning in "at least 1994" Maxwell "enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts with Jeffrey Epstein, through a variety of means and methods."

It also alleged that she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case stemming from Epstein's abuse of girls and women. In announcing the charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, "Maxwell lied because the truth as alleged was almost unspeakable."

"Maxwell's presence during minor victims' interactions with Epstein, including interactions where the minor victim was undressed or that involved sex acts with Epstein, helped put the victims at ease because an adult woman was present," reads the indictment.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019, several weeks after he was confronted by two accusers at a bail hearing who insisted that he should remain in jail while awaiting sex trafficking charges that alleged he abused girls at his Manhattan and Florida mansions in the early 2000s.