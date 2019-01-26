"Get Me Roger Stone" co-director "surprised" by what Stone allegedly put in writing

Before Roger Stone made headlines Friday for becoming the sixth adviser or aide to Donald Trump to be indicted since special counsel Robert Mueller's probe began. The long-time Republican political operative's exploits during the 2016 presidential campaign were chronicled in the Netflix documentary "Get Me Roger Stone."

The documentary seeks to demonstrate how Stone fashioned Mr. Trump's entire approach to politics over their decades-long relationship, and examines Stone's political philosophies, which are laid out as "Stone's rules."

The documentary's directors spent years following and interviewing Stone in the run-up to the 2016 election and the hack of Hillary Clinton's campaign. Stone is accused of lying about his alleged attempts to get emails hacked from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.

"I think it was a long time coming. Mueller had been encircling Roger for some time, and Roger had even anticipated that he would be indicted at some point and yet it stretched on for so long, it seemed like it might be another addition to the legend of Roger Stone. That he could even escape the Mueller probe," the documentary's co-director, Morgan Pehme, told "CBS This Morning: Saturday."

"Get Me Roger Stone" paints the political strategist as someone who knows exactly where the legal edge is but never seems to cross it. For that reason, Pehme was "surprised" by what Stone had allegedly put in writing. In one text obtained by Mueller's office, on Oct. 1, 2016, someone identified only as "Person 2" in the indictment sent Stone text messages that said, 'big news Wednesday . . . now pretend u don't know me . . . Hillary's campaign will die this week.'" Six days later, hackers began releasing Podesta's personal emails.

"Being that he's so well-schooled in the history of cover-ups in American politics, particularly Watergate, I was surprised that he would send texts and emails that appear to be incriminating," Pehme said.

So far though, Stone seems to be far from ruffled by the charges or attention. After posting $250,000 bond, he flashed peace signs to the crowds outside the courthouse, a reference to Richard Nixon's hand gesture after the Watergate scandal forced him to resign.

"I think on some level, certainly Roger doesn't want to be indicted. He doesn't want to go to prison. It's been a great burden upon himself and his family. But Roger also adores the spotlight and one of his other aphorisms, these Stone's rules that are highlighted in our movie is never pass up an opportunity to have sex or be on television. So you know, having the glow of the lights on him is always something that Roger really loves," Pehme said.

Pehme also sees Stone near the top of the list for a presidential pardon if he were to be convicted.

"Roger has genuine affection, he has love for Donald Trump. And I think that we would have to see some superseding indictment with much [more] serious charges for him to begin flipping on the president. I think his loyalty is real."