At least 2 killed in attack reportedly near synagogue in Germany

German media reported an apparent attack near a synagogue in the town of Halle on Wednesday, with police reporting multiple casualties and warning residents to remain indoors.

"According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle," the local police said in a tweet. "There were several shots. The alleged perpetrators are fleeing with a vehicle."

Witnesses told German media they saw a man open fire wearing camouflage before fleeing in a car.

As CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi reported last year, a marked rise of extreme nationalist groups in Germany has also brought a return of anti-Semitic acts. German police received more than 400 reports of anti-Semitic attacks in the first half of 2018 — 10 percent more than the same period the previous year.

Jews around the world were marking Yom Kippur on Wednesday, the day of atonement, and the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Recent attacks in Germany highlight return of anti-Semitism

