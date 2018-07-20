14 reportedly injured in stabbing attack in Germany

BERLIN -- German police say several people have been injured on a busy bus in an attack in the northern city of Luebeck, and a suspect has been arrested. Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said the attack occurred in the Kuecknitz district of Luebeck.

Duerbrook said authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.

Local German media said at least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in the stabbing attack. The police would not confirm that number but said nobody was killed in the attack.

While the motive remained unclear in the Luebeck incident, Germany has experienced a number of terror attacks in recent years, including through the use of vehicles. In December 2016, a truck plowed into a crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

In April, police said they had thwarted an alleged stabbing attack plot aimed at people gathered for a half marathon in Berlin.

This is a breaking story, please refresh your browser for updates.