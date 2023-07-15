4 dead and suspect at-large in Georgia shooting: "We will hunt you down," sheriff says

A manhunt continued on Saturday afternoon for a suspect identified as Andre Longmore who is being sought by authorities after the fatal shootings of four people in Hampton, Georgia.

During a news conference, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett told the media to call 911 if Longmore, 40, is spotted, since he is known to be "armed and dangerous." Scandrett said a $10,000 reward is being offered for the suspect's arrest and prosecution.

"Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole you may be residing in and bring you to custody," Scandrett said.

The timeline of events is unclear, but the situation unfolded around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia, according to the social media posts from the Henry County Government. Hampton is a city of about 8,000 and located in Henry County, about 36 miles from Atlanta.

The motive is unknown, but Hampton Police Chief James Turner said the four homicides occurred at different locations, and that the suspect is a resident of the city of Hampton. It is also not known, Turner said, if the suspect is related to the victims.

All four people killed were adults — three men and one woman — according to Turner. Their names are not being released until family has been notified, Turner said.

Authorities said the suspect is known to drive a black 2017 GMA Acadia with the license plate DHF756.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation, with the help of the Henry County Police Department and the sheriff's office, in addition to Henry County Homeland Security and the Henry County Crime Scene Unit. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.

"Today is a sad and somber occasion that we gather here today," said Mayor Ann Tarpley during the news conference. "The city of Hampton has had a tragedy, but we are sworn to and convinced that each and every person that is responsible for this tragedy in our community is brought to justice."