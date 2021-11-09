Georgia sheriff's deputy dies 3 days after she was shot responding to a domestic dispute
A Georgia sheriff's deputy died Monday from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute, according to authorities. CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.
"It is with a heavy heart that I advise you all that we lost Deputy Lena Marshall around 3:50 pm today," Sheriff Janis G. Mangum wrote on Facebook. "Please respect the privacy of Deputy Marshall's family at this difficult time.
Authorities said Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn't live there.
The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, the woman — Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham — pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff's office said.
The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.
This is the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021, WGCL reported.
