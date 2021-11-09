Live

Georgia sheriff's deputy dies 3 days after she was shot responding to a domestic dispute

/ CBS/AP

A Georgia sheriff's deputy died Monday from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute, according to authorities. CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

"It is with a heavy heart that I advise you all that we lost Deputy Lena Marshall around 3:50 pm today,"  Sheriff Janis G. Mangum wrote on Facebook. "Please respect the privacy of Deputy Marshall's family at this difficult time.

Posted by First Responders Family Foundation on Monday, November 8, 2021

Authorities said Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn't live there.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, the woman — Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham — pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff's office said.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

This is the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021, WGCL reported.

First published on November 9, 2021 / 9:46 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

