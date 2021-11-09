Georgia sheriff's deputy dies 3 days after she was shot responding to a domestic dispute

A Georgia sheriff's deputy died Monday from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute, according to authorities. CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

"It is with a heavy heart that I advise you all that we lost Deputy Lena Marshall around 3:50 pm today," Sheriff Janis G. Mangum wrote on Facebook. "Please respect the privacy of Deputy Marshall's family at this difficult time.

Rest Easy Warrior, We Have The Watch From Here. May Angel's Lead You In. #aheroesfamily UPDATE As Sheriff, and on... Posted by First Responders Family Foundation on Monday, November 8, 2021

Authorities said Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn't live there.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, the woman — Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham — pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff's office said.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

This is the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021, WGCL reported.