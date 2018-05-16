13-year-old girl killed in head-on crash involving school bus

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities say a 13-year-old girl has died after her car and a school bus collided in a head-on crash northeast of Atlanta. Dawson County Schools Superintendent Damon Gibbs says that Summer Faith Anderson died after the Wednesday morning wreck.

She was a student at Dawson County Middle School and was riding in the car that collided with the bus.

The Times reports that a fifth-grader in the same car was seriously injured and was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports that the crash happened around 7 a.m.

Hall County Schools spokesman Gordon Higgins says were no reports of any serious injuries to the 19 elementary school students on the Hall County bus. Those students and the school bus driver were sent to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.