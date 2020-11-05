Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives update on election ballots as race narrows
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference Thursday at the state capitol in Atlanta, as the state remains just one of three states CBS News still considers a toss-up. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.
President Trump had garnered 49.6% of the vote compared to Joe Biden's 49.2% early Thursday, with an 18,540-vote margin.
How to watch the Georgia secretary of state's press conference
- What: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds press conference today
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
- Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
- Location: State Capitol, Atlanta, Georgia
The secretary of state's office reported late Wednesday that approximately 90,735 ballots were still outstanding.
A Fulton County public affairs spokesperson told CBS News that as of early Thursday, roughly 7,500 absentee ballots were yet to be counted in the county.
