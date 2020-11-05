Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives update on election ballots as race narrows

/ CBS News

CBSN
CBSN 2 Live

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference Thursday at the state capitol in Atlanta, as the state remains just one of three states CBS News still considers a toss-up. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. 

President Trump had garnered 49.6% of the vote compared to Joe Biden's 49.2% early Thursday, with an 18,540-vote margin.

How to watch the Georgia secretary of state's press conference 

The secretary of state's office reported late Wednesday that approximately 90,735 ballots were still outstanding. 

A Fulton County public affairs spokesperson told CBS News that as of early Thursday, roughly 7,500 absentee ballots were yet to be counted in the county. 

Contributing: LaCrai Mitchell 

First published on November 5, 2020 / 8:18 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue