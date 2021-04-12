3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead and 1 arrested after police chase in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said three officers were wounded in a police chase that ended Monday morning with one suspect killed and another in custody. A Georgia State Patrol trooper clocked a car going 111 mph on Interstate 20 and initiated a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said.

The driver stopped initially and then took off again with the trooper in pursuit. The trooper bumped the car to try to stop it but the driver of the car regained control, Dawson said.

The trooper continued pursuing the vehicle until a passenger used a rifle to fire at the patrol car and hit it, taking it out of action.

Local police officers from Carrollton then joined the chase. At some point, a passenger leaned out and fired a shot into a police vehicle, hitting an officer, Carrollton police Chief Joel Richards said. The officer lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole and other officers stopped to help him.

Sergeant Rob Holloway, who has been with the department since 2008, was flown to an Atlanta area hospital where he is undergoing surgery, reports CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV.

Three officers were shot during a police chase in Carroll County early Monday morning. WGCL-TV

The suspect continued on and Villa Rica police officers pursued the car down a side road, Villa Rica police Chief Michael Mansour said. Shots were fired at the officers and one officer was hit twice, he said.

A Carroll County sheriff's deputy was also shot in the arm, Sheriff Terry Langley said. That officer was identified as Jay Repetto, WGCL reported.

One suspect was killed and the other was taken into custody "after a negotiation" and was being held in the Carroll County jail, Langley said.

"It could have been a lot worse, and we're thankful and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers," Langley said.

The law enforcement agencies involved asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over.