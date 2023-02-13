Georgia man charged with impersonating a CIA agent

A Georgia man with a history of impersonating law enforcement officers was arrested after allegedly claiming to be a CIA agent, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Robert Earhart, Jr., a 38-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, allegedly left a voicemail with the U.S. Attorney's Office identifying himself as a CIA agent with the "protective operations division" with top security clearance and as a Homeland Security agent, the release said.

He's been charged with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States and faces up to three years in prison followed by one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the release. Earhart, Jr.,

This was not Earhart, Jr.'s first time impersonating a law enforcement officer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, claiming that he identified himself as a DEA agent in May 2019 while trying to free three inmates from a Georgia jail.