Ex-school administrator charged with sex crimes against 3 students

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. -- A former high school teacher and administrator has been charged with multiple sex crimes in three Georgia counties. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 34-year-old Ryan Rickard was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, sexual battery and rape. The GBI said in a news release it had identified three former students who had been Rickard's victims.

Rickard had previously been under federal investigation for allegedly trying to access child pornography online, reports CBS affiliate WGCL. Homeland Security Investigations reportedly assisted in his arrest.

Rickard had served as an assistant principal at Morgan County High School before he resigned earlier this year. He previously had been a teacher at North Oconee High School in Watkinsville and at Memorial Middle School in Conyers. He was also reportedly a student teacher at Burke County High School.

The charges were filed in Oconee, Morgan and Walton counties in northern Georgia.

Investigators believe that that there may be additional victims, WGCL reports. Anyone with information is asked to call 404-270-8870 or 404-346-2300, or email tips@gbi.ga.gov.