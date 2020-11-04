Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives update on counting election ballots

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a news conference on the election and the work of Georgia's election officials on Wednesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol in Altanta.

How to watch Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's update

As of Wednesday morning, Georgia is among the states that remain a toss-up. The others are: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Election officials in each state are urging voters to remain calm and allow all ballots to be counted.