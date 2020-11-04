Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives update on counting election ballots
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a news conference on the election and the work of Georgia's election officials on Wednesday morning.
The press conference is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol in Altanta.
How to watch Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's update
- What: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds press conference on the election
- Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta, Georgia
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- Follow: Live 2020 election updates on CBSNews.com
As of Wednesday morning, Georgia is among the states that remain a toss-up. The others are: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Election officials in each state are urging voters to remain calm and allow all ballots to be counted.