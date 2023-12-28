Federal judge OK's new GOP-drawn congressional map in Georgia

Washington — A federal judge in Georgia on Thursday approved a congressional map redrawn by the state's GOP-led legislature after its original voting lines were found to be drawn in violation of federal voting rights law.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said in a 15-page order that the General Assembly "fully complied" with his October order that required the creation of a majority-Black congressional district in the western part of metro Atlanta. His acceptance of the new map, which maintains Republicans' 9-5 edge for its congressional delegation, sets new bounds up to be used in the 2024 election.

This is a developing story and will be updated