George Washington is America's favorite Founding Father — CBS News poll

George Washington, the "father of the country" and the first president of the United States, is America's favorite Founding Father. Thirty-nine percent of Americans pick Washington first among the list of people commonly considered America's founding fathers. Polymath Ben Franklin comes in second at 21%, followed by the nation's third president and primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, at 15%. Alexander Hamilton comes in a very distant fourth at just 5%, just ahead of John Adams.

In a rare example of partisan unity, Republicans, Democrats and independents all agree on the ranking of the top three founding fathers (though Republicans favor Adams over Hamilton for fourth place). Republicans, Democrats and independents also agree on one other thing: most Americans of all political persuasions think the Founding Fathers would think the country is off on the wrong track rather than headed in the right direction, though they might have different ideas as to why this is so.

