George W. Bush scores first ever golf hole-in-one

Former President George W. Bush may have accomplished a lot in his 72 years, but he'd never hit a hole-in-one on the golf course. Until now. The 43rd president posted his accomplishment on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, from the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.

"With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson," Mr. Bush wrote.

The former lawmaker posted an image of himself and three other men on the green, holding a lime green golf ball. Mr. Bush isn't done with the sport, though, he's setting new goals. "Next golf goal: Live to 100 so I can shoot my age," Mr. Bush said.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is a golf tournament on the PGA Tour. The Bush Institute Warrior Open is, "A highly competitive golf tournament that underscores the importance of sports as a rehabilitation component for our men and women injured on the front lines," according to the tournament's site. It is put on by the family's institute and takes place at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The Open began in 2011 for U.S military personnel seriously wounded or injured since September 11, 2001.

Mr. Bush regularly posts about golfing and the Warrior Open on Instagram, posing with winners of the tournament and writing posts with words of encouragement. He also posted an image with former Presidents Clinton and Obama in 2017, when they helped open the 2017 Presidents Cup.