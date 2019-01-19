George W. Bush calls for an end to the shutdown through pizza deliveries

Former President George W. Bush posted a picture on Instagram of him delivering pizzas to his Secret Service detail, who are not being paid due to the ongoing government shutdown.

"@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them," Bush wrote. "It's time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown."

Bush rarely comments on current affairs, and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the funeral of his father, George H.W. Bush, late last year.

Saturday marks the 29th day of the longest government shutdown in history. President Trump and congressional Democrats are currently deadlocked over funding for a border wall. Mr. Trump refuses to sign any government funding bill that does not include money for a wall, and Democrats are refusing to negotiate while the government is shut down. Around 800,000 federal workers have been furloughed or working without pay since the shutdown began.