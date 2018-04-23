CBSN
By Peter Martinez CBS News April 23, 2018, 6:54 PM

George H.W. Bush hospitalized following wife's funeral

President George H.W. Bush seen February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital Sunday after contracting an infection, according to a statement from his office Monday evening.

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," the statement read. "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was buried Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.

