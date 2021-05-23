Watch Live: George Floyd Memorial Foundation holds rally and march in Minneapolis

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation and the National Action Network are holding a rally and march to Sunday in Minneapolis to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, which sparked worldwide protests and a reckoning on race in the U.S. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of killing Floyd after pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

The rally will begin at Hennepin County Government Center at 4 p.m. CT. Bridgett Floyd, Floyd's sister and founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, attorney Ben Crump and Reverend Al Sharpton are set to speak.

How to watch George Floyd Memorial Foundation rally and march

What : George Floyd Memorial Foundation and the National Action Network rally and march

Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Location: Hennepin County Government Center – Minneapolis

Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

After the speeches, there will be a march through downtown Minneapolis and stopping at locations that were important to Floyd's life.

The march is open to the public and the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Corey Jones, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Daunte Wright and Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence will also participate.

Tuesday will mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death. President Biden will be meeting with Floyd's family on Tuesday at the White House.