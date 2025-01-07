International leadership, Trump's presidency and AI named as geopolitical risks for 2025, group says

A lack of international leadership, President-elect Donald Trump's second term and AI all made the list of the biggest risks the world faces in 2025, according to the Eurasia Group, which is a leading geopolitical risk and consulting firm.

Below is more on this year's list of the top risks for 2025.

"G-Zero Wins" tops list

The top concern is what's called "the G-Zero Wins," an idea that the world could be in an era without leaders on the international stage.

"It's return to the law of the jungle where the powerful do what they will and the weak do what they must and no one is really protecting them," said Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of the Eurasia Group, on "CBS Mornings."

According to Bremmer, a "G-Zero" world would align with an American-first world.

"The Americans are not saying we want to be the global leader. They're saying we want to set rules that benefit us and we're going to go and talk to all of those leaders and we'll put tariffs on them if we have to. We'll hit them hard unless they do what we want."

Trump's presidency

President-elect Donald Trump's return to office, which is less than two weeks away, also made the list.

"It's not that he's going to fail, it's more that he has consolidated so much more power this time around than in 2017," Bremmer said. "All of the people around him are directly loyal to Trump … It's Trump's way or the highway."

While not on the list, Bremmer also discussed Elon Musk and his impact. Although he is not an elected leader, Musk is a close ally of Trump and has millions of followers on social media.

"He's the one out there with 200 million followers, saying that the U.K. government has to be overthrown, that the AFD … they should be in charge of Germany. American allies are panicked about this," he said. "What they can do could include actually putting some restraints on Twitter/X, but at the same time, they're deeply concerned, 'Well if he's that close to Trump, is that going to affect our relationship?'"

AI makes list again

Artificial Intelligence is a returning risk, according to Eurasia Group's list.

Last year, AI cracked the top five risks, while this year, it sits at number eight. Bremmer called AI "fantastic technology," but warned "we are not regulating it in a way that is keeping up with the innovation."

Top 10 risks in 2025

Here's a list of the Eurasia Group's top risks for 2025 in the group's words:

The G-Zero wins Rule of Don U.S.-China breakdown Trumponomics Russia still rogue Iran on the ropes Beggar thy world AI unbound Ungoverned spaces Mexican standoff