Gene Simmons announces $2,000 box set, "The Vault"

Gene Simmons is offering new memorabilia at a very steep price tag. The KISS frontman unveiled a $2,000 box set called "The Vault," and additional experiences that cost up to $50,000.

Simmons announced that he has been working on "The Vault" for three years, combing through 50 years of his solo recordings. It contains 10 CDs with 150-plus unreleased songs going back five decades, an exclusive action figure, an "In Gene We Trust" medallion, a photo book and a "very special surprise item." The materials come in a 38-pound safe.

In Simmons' strangely campy commercial for "The Vault," which echoes throwback "As Seen on TV" ads, the rocker shows up at a delighted family's house to present "The Vault."

"It's finally ready to bring to you," he says. "Yeah, that's right. I said to 'bring to you' because what I'm going to be doing is something that's never been done before by any artist or band. I'm going to hand-deliver the box set to you and fans like you around the world."

For $2,000, Simmons will personally present "The Vault" to fans in different cities around the world at meet-and-greets.

The $25,000 Producer Experience gets fans an executive producer credit on "The Vault." Buyers will also get to bring along a plus-one to spend an hour with Simmons in the studio.

Fans willing to spend $50,000 for the Home Experience can invite 25 people to their homes and have Simmons come over with "The Vault" to hang out for two hours.