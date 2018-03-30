12 killed in Israel-Gaza clashes, Palestinian Health Ministry says

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- The death toll in Gaza has risen to 12, the Palestinian Health Ministry, says, with 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire along the border with Israel and a farmer killed by pre-dawn tank fire in a separate incident. The ministry added that at least 1,000 Palestinians were injured Friday by tear gas, live rounds and rubber-coated steel pellets fired by Israeli forces -- in the deadliest day in Gaza since last fall.

The clashes erupted as thousands of Palestinians marched toward the border, including some who threw stones, drawing Israeli fire.

The Israeli military reported "rioting" at half a dozen places and said it was "firing towards main instigators," the BBC reports.

The protests marked the launch of what Gaza's Hamas rulers envision as a six-week-long campaign of mass sit-ins along the border, meant to spotlight the demand of uprooted Palestinians and their descendants to return to what is now Israel. It's also seen as a new attempt by Hamas to break a decade-old Gaza border blockade.

On Friday, protests quickly spun out of control. Israel's military said thousands of Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at forces stationed on the border.

Palestinian witnesses said tens of thousands gathered in tent encampments set up at five sites at a distance of several hundred meters from the border, but that only some of them engaged in clashes. The Israel Defense Forces -- IDF -- said about 17,000 Palestinians were in five locations along the border fence Friday, the BBC reported.

Such mass gatherings near the border signal a new tactic by Hamas -- and one that might prove more challenging to Israel's military than previous smaller protests.

Military officials have said they will respond harshly to any breaches of the border fence. At the same time, a rising number of casualties will likely stoke more border tensions, a scenario Israel hopes to avoid.

The sit-ins are seen as a new attempt by Hamas to break a crippling, decade-old Gaza border blockade by Israel and Egypt that has made it increasingly difficult for the Islamic militant group to govern. Other tactics over the years, including Hamas' cross-border wars with Israel and attempts to reconcile with political rival Mahmoud Abbas, the West Bank-based Palestinian president, have failed to end Gaza's isolation.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum praised the turnout. "The large crowds ... reflect the Palestinian people's determination to achieve the right of return and break the siege and no force can stop this right," he said.

"We will not concede a single inch of the land of Palestine," Hamas senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh said.

"There is no alternative to Palestine and no solution except to return," he added, according to the BBC.

Friday's actions are to be the first in a series of protests planned in Gaza in coming weeks. The protests are to culminate on May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's creation, with a march through the border fence.

Palestinians commemorate the date as the anniversary of their mass displacement and uprooting during the 1948 Mideast war over Israel's creation. The vast majority of Gaza residents are descendants of Palestinians who fled or were driven from communities in what is now Israel.

Israel's military said ahead of Friday's protests that it doubled its standard troop level along the border, deploying snipers, special forces and paramilitary border police units, which specialize in riot control.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, commander of the Israeli military's Southern Command, which includes the border, said Friday that "we are identifying attempts to carry out terror attacks under the camouflage of riots."

He urged Gaza residents to stay away from the border, and held Hamas responsible for any violence there.

Previous protests near the border fence in recent months have turned deadly, with Israeli soldiers firing live bullets at Palestinians burning tires, throwing stones or hurling firebombs.

On Friday, buses took protesters to the border area, including five tent encampments set up from north to south, several hundred meters from the border fence. By noon, thousands had arrived at the encampments.

At one encampment, east of Gaza City, people clustered around the tents. An unpaved road linking the tents and the border fence was filled with people walking in both directions. People ran for cover from time to time to escape tear gas.

Ghanem Abdelal, 50, distributed water bottles to family members sitting on a mat near one of the tents. He said he hopes the protest "will bring a breakthrough, an improvement, to our life in Gaza."

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' supreme leader, visited the tents, along with Gaza leader Yehiyeh Sinwar.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said among those killed Friday was a 16-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man. Also, a Palestinian farmer identified as 27-year-old Amr Samour was killed by an Israeli tank shell while he was working in his field before dawn in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

Israel said troops had directed tank fire at suspicious figures near the border fence in the area.

Yasser Samour, a relative and fellow farmer, said Amr Samour was harvesting parsley before dawn, in hopes of selling it fresh in the market later in the day.

"I was working on the next field," Yasser Samour said. "We heard shelling landing on the field where Amr works. We ran there and found him hit directly with a shell. We were more than a kilometer away from the border."

Another farmer was wounded in the leg by shrapnel, Samour said.