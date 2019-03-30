Palestinians rally in Gaza to mark one year of weekly protests

Gaza City, Gaza Strip -- Crowds of Palestinians were heading to rallying points near the Israeli border fence Saturday before a planned mass rally to mark one year of weekly protests in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of volunteers in fluorescent vests prepared to restrain demonstrators from getting too close to the border fence. Ambulances lined up in front of clinics and police supervised encampments erected far from the fence.

Some protesters started approaching the barrier, prompting Israeli forces to respond with tear gas.

The protests were heating up, CBS News' Seth Doane reported. Palestinians were burning tires and hurling rocks and projectiles toward the security fence that cuts off the Gaza Strip from Israel.

In many ways, Saturday is a test. The Israelis do not want to see violence escalate, particularly about a week before a key national election.

Hamas, the group that runs Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, is behind the protests, even bringing participants in by bus but also encouraging them to keep calm.

Protesters are crying out against what they call the siege of Gaza. Israel has sealed off the narrow Gaza Strip due to security concerns, which affects nearly every aspect of life here, from food to electricity to the ability to freely come and go. About half of Gazans are unemployed.

A Palestinian boy reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019. MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

Egyptian negotiators have been in Gaza this week trying to broker a deal that would offer to Palestinians better electricity, expanded fishing zones, fuel for power stations and foreign financial aid. In exchange, Israel is demanding Saturday's protests be non-violent and that Palestinians stop firing rockets into Israel.

Tensions increased this week after Palestinians fired a rocket into central Israel, striking a house and wounding seven. Israel pounded back with airstrikes.