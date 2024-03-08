5 people killed in Gaza as aid package parachute fails to deploy, officials and witness say

Second U.S. airdrop for Gaza; U.N. reports on allegations of Hamas using sexual violence

Officials from Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health and an eye witness told CBS News that five people were killed Friday by an aid airdrop package when at least one parachute failed to properly deploy and a parcel fell on them. The people were in Al Shatti Camp in northern Gaza, and the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Eastern.

The U.S., Jordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands and Belgium dropped aid over Gaza Friday in an attempt to get supplies, including desperately needed food, to residents amid an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis there.

Video posted to social media showed a large cluster of aid parcels suspended from parachutes drifting through the sky but appearing to get tangled, and then one, with its chute unopened, drops much more quickly than the rest.

Airdrops of aid have been criticized by some international agencies as wholly insufficient to meet the needs of the people of Gaza. The United Nations has warned of widespread famine among Gaza's roughly 2.3 million residents.

U.S. officials have acknowledged to CBS News that the airdrops are not enough. They say they're a statement that the world is not just standing by as a famine unfolds.

Friday's airdrops took place one day after President Biden announced that the U.S. military would build a temporary seaport on Gaza's Mediterranean coast capable of receiving shipments of humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.