Gayle King welcomes granddaughter Grayson, marking the "best Mother's Day ever"

By Kelsie Hoffman

/ CBS News

Gayle King is a grandmother again! The "CBS Mornings" co-host announced on Instagram on Sunday the birth of her granddaughter, Grayson, marking the "best Mother's Day ever."

King shared photos of her daughter Kirby Bumpus, son-in-law Virgil Miller and new big brother Luca welcoming the latest addition to the family.

This year, Mother's Day coincided with Kirby's birthday, giving the growing family a lot to celebrate! In her social media post, King said they were also joined by her son, Will Bumpus, and his fiancé Elise Smith. 

Congratulations to King and her entire family!

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King welcomes her new granddaughter, Grayson! CBS News/Gayle King
First published on May 13, 2024 / 12:01 PM EDT

