WATCH: Gayle King surprises Jennifer Lopez with 1999 "TRL" clip
"CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King surprised Jennifer Lopez with her first in-studio appearance on MTV's "TRL" back in 1999, originally filmed in the same Times Square studio that "CBS Mornings" now calls home.
Lopez and Maluma sat down with King to discuss their new movie, "Marry Me," which will be released on Friday. You can see more of their interview Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."
