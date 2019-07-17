How to watch Gayle King's full interview with "the Squad" 

The four Democratic congresswomen at the center of the uproar over President Trump's racist tweets sat down for an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — who are known as "the Squad" — called the president's rhetoric "a distraction."

In an extraordinary rebuke, the House voted to condemn the president's "racist comments," saying his remarks "legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color." The resolution, which passed mostly along party lines Tuesday night, exposed a deep partisan divide: only four Republicans and one Independent voted in favor.

The four freshmen congresswomen have won liberal fans for their support for ambitious progressive proposals like the Green New Deal, a higher minimum wage, and their calls to impeach President Trump. But their views haven't always aligned with party leadership or their colleagues.

Portions of their interview with Gayle King aired on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday. The full 33-minute conversation will live stream in its entirety Wednesday evening on CBSN.

