Gayle King inducted into Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King was inducted into Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame on Monday. "I feel like I'm just getting started," King said. She was honored for her 40 years of excellence in broadcast television at a ceremony in New York City.

"This really is one of those nights when I really wish my mom and dad were here to see me because they wouldn't believe it," King said. "I can't even believe that I'm actually standing here."

King got her start in television at WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. She later moved on to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, where she reported for 18 years and even hosted her own syndicated daytime program. King has also worked at WJZ-TV in Baltimore and WTOP-TV in Washington, D.C.

Even with an alarm clock set at 3:22 a.m. on the weekdays, King said she's always excited to go to work every day.

"I walk past Walter Cronkite's map every single morning and let me tell you, it is, and still is, a very very big deal to me... The truth is, I can't wait to go to work," the Emmy-award winning anchor said.

King's longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey made a special introduction at the ceremony and said King's "greatest virtue is being happy for other people's success."

"Throughout my career, she's been my greatest cheerleader and happy for any and everything that has ever come my way. She's happy for every coworker… she's happy for every friend," Winfrey said.

King joins distinguished past honorees, including Winfrey, Norman Lear, Lucille Ball and Walter Cronkite.

"Maya Angelou says your legacy isn't one thing, your legacy is actually every life you touch, so Gayle, we're here tonight to celebrate you for continuing to build a legacy and the space of nice," Winfrey said.

