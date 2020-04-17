Watch live: California Governor Gavin Newsom gives coronavirus update

California Governor Gavin Newsom is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, after announcing he signed an executive order to help essential workers in the food supply chain, including workers in the delivery and fast-food industries.

Newsom said there will be "two weeks of supplemental sick leave for workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have been exposed to isolation or quarantine orders by local health officials or state or federal officials."

"I think about the people that grow our food, that pick our food, the people that pack our food, deliver our food, cook, serve and sell our food," Newsom said. "That sector by definition is essential to our livelihoods ... it has been hard hit by strife and by challenges in terms of health and safety. ... This is a serious issue and requires a serious response."