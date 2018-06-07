CBSN
CBS News June 7, 2018, 6:32 AM

Gas line explosion rocks Moundsville area of northern W.Va., sends flames high in air

Flames from gas pipeline explosion in Moundsville area of West Virginia can be seen in distance, center, early on June 7, 2018

Paul Krieger / WTRF-TV

A powerful gas line explosion sent flames shooting into the sky early Thursday in the Nixon Ridge area of Marshall County, West Virginia, reports CBS Wheeling affiliate WTRF-TV. The flames could be seen for miles around.

The blast, in a TransCanada pipeline, was felt around 4:20 a.m., the station says.

One person told WTRF it shook his house so badly it felt like a tornado was ripping through the area.

Moundsville, W. Va. police told CBS News the fire was "very large -- if you can see it from your house, evacuate"

Ohio County, W. Va. Ohio County Emergency Management Agency Director Lou Vargo said they were getting dozens of 911 calls from people who could see the flames and were very alarmed.

In addition:

There were no early reports of injuries.

Around 6 a.m., WTRF tweeted an update:

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News