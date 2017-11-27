Buildings evacuated at site of reported gas leak, explosion in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in San Francisco that authorities said turned into an explosion Monday, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

Authorities said they were called to the 3900 block of Mission Street near the College Hill neighborhood shortly before 10 a.m. local time to investigate a gas odor in the area. Battalion Chief Rex Hale said officials discovered a heavy smell of gas.

An explosion occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the lower floors of a three-story residential building, causing moderate damage to the home and blowing out its front windows. Officials said no one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

CBS SF Bay Area reports that approximately 100 people were evacuated from the neighborhood.

Mission Street was closed near the location as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews were digging into the street at several locations trying to stop the gas flow from the leak. Workers were able to stop the flow of gas as of shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday. The gas smell was reportedly noticeable within a four-block radius.

A PG&E spokesperson said that it was unclear what had caused the incident, and it appeared that the company did not have a project in the area.

Police said the leak appears to have been outside on the street in front of the building and it is unclear how the gas got inside. Officials are asking that the community avoid the area until the incident has been resolved.

No evacuation center has been opened for the incident, but city officials will reconsider if the incident is prolonged.