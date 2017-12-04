Power outage affects packed arena for Garth Brooks concert

NEWARK, N.J. -- A power outage struck the Prudential Center Sunday night as a crowd packed the Newark venue for a Garth Brooks concert, CBS New York reports.

The stadium, which is also home to the New Jersey Devils, lost power around 7:50 p.m. local time, according to stadium officials.

Twitter users shared photos showing power out on the stage:

They've made announcements that it's a technical issue and to remain seated. Back up lights are on. pic.twitter.com/3hzTPLS0pK — Jaime (@cj225devs) December 4, 2017

Still no power on stage pic.twitter.com/WOEbziUEbs — Jill Kunz (@JillSKunz) December 4, 2017

Emergency lights were put into action, CBS New York reports.

One Twitter user, Eayoub, reported that the sound and video screens returned to service before 8:30 p.m.

By 9 p.m., power was back up and running at the Prudential Center. PSE&G, New Jersey's power utility, was onsite monitoring.

The cause of the outage was under investigation late Sunday. No other areas were affected.

Power was restored and the concert went ahead as planned, the Prudential Center said. Brooks also performed at the venue Friday and Saturday evening.