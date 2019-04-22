Nintendo's original Game Boy turns 30

Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of "Game Boy," the beloved Nintendo handheld that brought video games to your finger tips. On the internet, former (and current) gamers reminisced over the video game device after decades of fun.

Game Boy was released in Japan back in 1989 before the rise of the internet and cellphones that could text. The mini-console had a monochrome small screen and buttons with limited functionality at first, but it's often credited with popularizing handheld gaming. CBS News partner CNET wrote that it didn't feel "cutting-edge" initially.

Nintendo's Game Boy was released 30 years ago. Fans on Twitter took a moment to remember the memories made with the handheld console. daihung/flickr

"Gunpei Yokoi, the creator of the Game Boy, was famous for inventing the catchphrase 'lateral thinking with withered technology' -- the idea that Nintendo could and should design and sell innovative products built with outdated tech in order to save money on production," CNET editorial director Mark Serrels wrote. "In many ways the Game Boy was the perfect reflection of that philosophy."

It's been 30 years since Game Boy was originally released in Japan! What are your most memorable Game Boy games? pic.twitter.com/61kWclSY3Y — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 21, 2019

The device went on to sell almost 120 million units over a 10-year period, CNET reports. It was succeeded by the Game Boy Color, the Game Boy Advance and Game Boy Advance SP.

Fans paid homage to the device on Twitter, many posting pictures with their old Game Boys and games.

With the Game Boy turning 30 years old today, here's the one I got for Christmas 1993, one of the few systems that's followed me my whole life. Doesn't turn on at the moment, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/qHNzo5r4eu — iast (@iastdoesthings) April 21, 2019

Another said, "Here's to an iconic and timeless game console. Happy birthday, Game Boy!! (At 30 years old, it's probably time to call it the Game Man. But don't worry, it's still the same amazing console."