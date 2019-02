CNN's Anderson Cooper sits down with "60 Minutes Overtime" editor Ann Silvio to share more revealing moments from his series of in-depth interviews with Lady Gaga.

"Lady Gaga: Sometimes I wake up and I don't want to be me. But then I remember my sweet, gorgeous fans looking at me so glassy-eyed from the audience. And I want to brave for them. And my bravery is in my heels. My bravery is in my fishnets. My bravery is in my clothing and in my jewelry and in my nails and in my wigs. "