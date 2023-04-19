Sweeping changes coming to jail where inmate was allegedly "eaten alive" by bedbugs

Fulton Co. Sheriff asks for $6 million to cover budget deficit, relief for jail overcrowding Fulton Co. Sheriff asks for $6 million to cover budget deficit, relief for jail overcrowding 02:14

The death of LaShawn Thompson at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta is now being investigated after his family's lawyer claimed he died after being "eaten alive" by bedbugs. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said they will also make "sweeping changes" at the jail after the tragic death.

Earlier this month, the family's attorney, Michael Harper, called for a criminal investigation after after Thompson — who was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor simple battery — was found dead in his jail cell in September 2022.

Jail records show that medical staff and detention noticed Thompson was deteriorating, but they didn't help him, the attorney said. "They literally watched his health decline until he died," said Harper. "When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she 'freaked out.'"

In statement shared on Facebook this week, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said after a preliminary investigation, he had asked for the chief jailer, assistant chief jailer and assistant chief jailer of the criminal investigative division to resign, which they did.

The sheriff's office is also reviewing legal options to change its medical vendor.

Thompson's death is still being investigated by the Office of Professional Standards and Atlanta Police Department and will be handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations once complete.

"Most importantly, we want to, once again, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. LaShawn Thompson," Labat said. "The final investigative report will not ease the family's grief or bring their loved one back, but it is my hope and expectation that it provides a full, accurate, and transparent account of the facts surrounding Mr. Thompson's death so that it provides all of the answers they are seeking and deserve."

At a meeting with the Fulton County Commission last year, Labat raised concerns with extreme overcrowding at the jail and the need for funding, according to CBS Atlanta.

"You have 3,500-plus points of data that show the dangers of where we are and the crisis that we're in," Labat said during the meeting.

He said the total population of the jail was 3,600 after about 1,400 new inmates came to the jail in two years. He said 428 inmates were sleeping on the floor due to overcrowding. One of the city's commissioners, Bob Ellis, called it a "humanitarian crisis."

The commission renewed a $27 million contract for inmate physical and mental health services for inmates, but Labat asked for another $6 million to fix other issues with employee retention and overtime.