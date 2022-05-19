Woman gives birth during Frontier Airlines flight

A woman recently went into labor on a Frontier Airlines flight, and, with the help of a flight attendant, gave birth to a baby girl.

The plane was traveling from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport, according to a statement from Frontier Airlines. When the woman went into labor, a flight attendant identified by the airline as Diana Giraldo guided her to the back of the plane and helped deliver the baby.

“Exemplary” and “calm” were the words Captain Chris Nye used for Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo’s heroic task of... Posted by Frontier Airlines on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The flight was diverted to Pensacola Airport, where paramedics were waiting to assist.

Frontier Airlines applauded the flight attendant, and pilot Chris Nye, who was tasked with coordinating the diversion, said Giraldo went "above and beyond."

"This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!" Nye said.

The mother gave her daughter the middle name Sky, Frontier Airlines said.

A woman delivered a baby onboard a Frontier Airlines airplane, the airline said in a statement. Frontier Airlines