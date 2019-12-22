From the archives: At home with Pavarotti

This week, 60 Minutes profiles the "Pavarotti of Pasta," Massimo Bottura. He's the owner of Osteria Francescana, a small Italian restaurant that was ranked as the best in the world in 2018. To taste Bottura's renowned gastronomic creations, diners must travel to his hometown of Modena, Italy.

In 1993, the broadcast put another son of Modena in the spotlight: Luciano Pavarotti himself. At the time, Pavarotti was set to perform at New York's Metropolitan Opera with the other most celebrated tenor, Placido Domingo. But before he took the stage, he first took correspondent Mike Wallace on a moped ride through an Italian beachside town.